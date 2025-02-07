Shooting FX6 for specific tasks

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uD-XLU0xTIk

I got to know the camera mechanics. They assembled a set for me for certain tasks. Everything was checked, everything was set up.

Assembling a set of equipment, I must say, is a very important stage.

You can't just pick it up and bring it back. It may not earn anything, it may not be suitable, and there are many more options.

This is a creative and technical process involving a technician and an operator.

You need to assemble a kit for the project's tasks and budget.

Be sure that everything fits, it's convenient, fast, and everything works as planned.

We've done all this, so we're 100% ready for tomorrow's shift.





