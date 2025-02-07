BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shooting FX6 for specific tasks
shipshard
shipshard
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 7 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/uD-XLU0xTIk

I got to know the camera mechanics. They assembled a set for me for certain tasks. Everything was checked, everything was set up.

Assembling a set of equipment, I must say, is a very important stage.

You can't just pick it up and bring it back. It may not earn anything, it may not be suitable, and there are many more options.

This is a creative and technical process involving a technician and an operator.

You need to assemble a kit for the project's tasks and budget.

Be sure that everything fits, it's convenient, fast, and everything works as planned.

We've done all this, so we're 100% ready for tomorrow's shift.%


Join those who are interested in professional video shooting.


I INVITE YOU TO THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL

UNCENSORED

https://t.me/shipshard


Author's video content CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


I'm shooting a video.

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Films

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews of products, video equipment, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional video production CMCproduction and SmartREC

CMCproduction - full-cycle video production

SmartREC - the territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Keywords
businesstechnologygirlsvideosequipmentvideo studiovideographyfilmingvideo for businessvideo camerasmovi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy