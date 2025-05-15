NBA Playoffs 2025 – Timberwolves Are BACK!

The Minnesota Timberwolves are BACK and looking stronger than ever in the 2025 NBA Playoffs! 🐺🔥





After knocking out the Golden State Warriors in a dominant Game 5 performance, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are proving they’re not just playoff guests — they’re real contenders. With 22 points and 12 assists from Edwards and elite play in the paint by Gobert, the Wolves are hungry for their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.





🏀 Coach Chris Finch says it best: “Go out and prove it!”

