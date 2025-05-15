BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NBA Playoffs 2025 – Timberwolves Are BACK!
newsplusglobe
6 views • 4 months ago

NBA Playoffs 2025 – Timberwolves Are BACK!

https://newsplusglobe.com/

The Minnesota Timberwolves are BACK and looking stronger than ever in the 2025 NBA Playoffs! 🐺🔥


After knocking out the Golden State Warriors in a dominant Game 5 performance, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are proving they’re not just playoff guests — they’re real contenders. With 22 points and 12 assists from Edwards and elite play in the paint by Gobert, the Wolves are hungry for their first-ever trip to the NBA Finals.


🏀 Coach Chris Finch says it best: “Go out and prove it!”

👉 Are the Wolves ready to take the West? Drop your thoughts below and hit that subscribe button for more NBA Playoff updates from News Plus Globe!


#NBAPlayoffs #Timberwolves #AnthonyEdwards #RudyGobert #NBANews #WolvesNation #BasketballHighlights #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
timberwolvesnbaplayoffsanthonyedwardsnbanewsnewsplusglobebasketballhighlightswolvesnation
