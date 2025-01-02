My curry bush is REVIVING! (I thought it was dying) MVI_3450-1merged

With less time than ever to tend to the garden, I was disappointed about 3 weeks ago to find that the curry bush had very few leaves on it, and those looked sick and yellow. I cut the top branches out, put Seamungus pellets on it, and made sure I watered it most days of the week in its pot. I made the happy discovery today that it is setting flowers, new leaves, and new shoots.

HISTORICAL (May 2023): I have been enthusiastically checking on the progress of this small curry tree, Murraya koenigii, in my pot in the far back yard, since it set flowers some months ago, wondering, firstly, if it would set fruit or seeds, secondly, if they would be edible. As it turns out, the berries are safely edible, THE SEEDS ARE NOT SAFELY EDIBLE. I will dry the seeds and test whether they germinate. I recommend growing a curry tree if your climate and circumstances permit, given its health-promoting qualities. Refer to Ayurvedic medicine for ideas: quoting PubMed: “Leaves, fruits, roots and bark of this plant are a rich source of carbazole alkaloids. These alkaloids have been reported for their various pharmacological activities such as antitumor, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antidiarrhoeal, diuretic and antioxidant activities. Apart from these activities, the plant is reported to possess a wide spectrum of biological activities.” DISCLAIMER: I am not a qualified health or dietary practitioner. Do your own research before eating curry berries, and do not consume the seeds.



