The Wonders Of Breast Milk For Baby

Meet Natalie Johnson, an amazing friend of mine in the birth world who I have had the pleasure of working with locally. Natalie is an incredibly knowledgeable and passionate lactation consultant, as well as having been a past labor and delivery nurse. She does a phenomenal job explaining all of the benefits of breastfeeding – covering topics such as lactation, myths, how breast size and nipple variations don't matter, how breast milk provides ultimate immune support and nutrition for babies, and SO much more!

You will most definitely be inspired and motivated to nurse your baby after listening to this episode. Natalie overcomes fears and false assumptions while empowering mothers to really be excited about what their bodies are capable of, enabling them to give their baby the best start in life.

