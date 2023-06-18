LAST LOOK AT RUSSIAN POST WAR TANKS, THESE SUFFER IN WAR THUNDER!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A final look at the T54 and T100 and JS3 before we move on, one day, to the next generation of tanks. These are hard to hook up with just like real life, they are easily outclassed on the battlefield. The game seems to get it right here, my research finds these were paper tigers that never saw the combat they were built for until their time was past.