How Not to Hate!
Stefan Molyneux
74 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, I tackle profound listener-submitted questions on freedom, virtue, and personal growth, drawing on ideas from Larken Rose and the rise of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. We discuss how childhood experiences shape our adult lives and the need for measurable progress in promoting virtue while combating societal evils.


Engaging with listeners, we navigate morality, empathy, and the pressures of societal judgment, alongside the implications of current financial systems. I emphasize the importance of balancing hard work and relaxation, urging a return to tangible realities for better mental health.

Concluding with insights on Bitcoin's historical value cycles, I encourage parents to actively engage in their children's education, fostering informed choices against prevailing ideologies. This episode blends philosophical inquiry with practical advice to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and over 100 Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

freedombitcoinevidencephilosophymoralityreasonmental healthstefan molyneuxquestionscryptocurrencieslarken rosepersonal growthvirtuechildhood experiencessocietal evils
