BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Green Murder: We have a crisis but it’s not a climate crisis
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
2577 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 07/04/2023

“We have a problem with a crisis. It’s not a crisis of climate.  It’s a crisis of common sense.  It’s a crisis of government policy.  It’s a crisis of education … Green policy leads to people dying … We are killing people with green policies,”  Professor Ian Plimer said.

Ian Plimer is an Australian geologist and author.  He is Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences at the University of Melbourne.  Last October he spoke at a Conservative Political Action Network (“CPAC”) Conference held in Sydney.  He titled his speech ‘Green Murder’, the same title as his book published in 2021.

“I don’t have opinions I have demonstrable facts,” he said. “These facts are validated and these facts are repeatable.”


Keywords
climate changeclimate crisiscrisis of climatecrisis of common sensecrisis of government policycrisis of educationgreen murdergreen policy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy