The Left (Jimmy Dore) Now Doubts "Climate Change" After All the Lies

After all lies of the corporate media and Uni-party, leftist Jimmy Dore, now doubts climate change. After the paid for lies Covid couldn't possibly have emanated from the laboratory, to the Syrian war, to the weaponization of the DOJ, leftists are having doubts about the narrative. #jimmydore #climatechange