BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Large Area EMF Protection Testimonial By Dr. Ted Emanuel
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
101 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
154 views • 6 months ago

Protect Entire Homes, Farms, Offices, Schools from EMFs with Geofield Conditioner - www.essentialenergy.us

Watch Full Video Here - https://www.brighteon.com/57203d51-70cf-4329-87e7-f765eaf1d43e

Dr. Ted Emanuel shares his incredible experience with the Geofield Ag Conditioner—and the results speak for themselves!

✅ Lush, thriving plants that seem to never die
✅ Bees and birds returning to his home
✅ A transformed atmosphere—"like magic"
✅ Cleaner, healthier land and water

"I don’t see what’s coming out of this unit, but the atmosphere in my house is so lovely and different."

Dan and his team proved the power of this EMF mitigating technology in agriculture, soil health, and even in restoring marine life. And the best part? You can try it risk-free for 90 days and see the transformation for yourself.

Protect Entire Homes, Farms, Offices, Schools from EMFs with Geofield Conditioner - www.essentialenergy.us


Keywords
agricultureemf protectionhomesteading5gholistic healthfood productionsurvival and preppingemf safe farming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy