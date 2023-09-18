INTENTIONAL DEATH TRAP “If I had listened to the Police..I’d Be Dead” Lahaina Fire Survivor Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please give directly to Ann Williams and her family. GoFundme:https://GoFund.me/13c03f9f
Venmo: @ann-Williams-318
Last four digits of her cell 1528
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
Hawaii Real Estate
https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg/videos