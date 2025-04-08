⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (8 April 2025) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 8 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, the Sever Group of Forces engaged formations of a mechanised brigade, an assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades close to Krasnopolye, Prokhody, Turya, and Miropolskoye (Sumy region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 110 troops, two motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Two field ammunition depots were eliminated.

📍The Zapad Group of Forces' units took more advantageous positions. Russian units damaged materiel and manpower of two mechanised brigades of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Redkodub, Drobyshevo, Novoye, and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic.

▪️The AFU lost up to 220 troops, a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, and six artillery guns. One ammunition depot was destroyed.

📍The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops engaged formations of a heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, an assault brigade of the AFU near Novodmitrovka, Konstantinovka, Kleban-Byk, and Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost up to 270 troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 17 motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns.

📍The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units hit manpower and materiel of two mechanised brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and a territorial defence brigade near Bogdanovka, Dmitrov, Yelizavetovka, Kotlino, Novosergeyevka, Kotlyarovka, and Zverevo (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 410 troops, three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and three armoured fighting vehicles including two American MaxxPro armoured vehicles. Seven motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns have been neutralised.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian forces hit manpower and materiel of two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, and a territorial defence brigade near Chervonaya Zirka, Komar, Volnoye Pole, and Burlatskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU lost up to 165 troops, three motor vehicles, three artillery guns, and an electronic warfare station.

💥 The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged formations of a mechanised brigade, a coastal defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade near Pavlovka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region), and Sadovoye (Kherson region).

▪️Up to 90 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations, and an ammunition depot have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the depots for missile and artillery weapons, the workshop for manufacturing unmanned aerial vehicles as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware, and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.

🎯 Russian air defence systems have shot down three JDAM guided bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 102 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️ 660 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 50,279 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,721 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,353 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,790 units of support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry