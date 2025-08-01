Maria Zeee-World War 3 is At Our Door–W/ Steve Quayle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has announced he is reducing the deadline for Russia to comply with the West’s demands from 50 to 10 days. Russia has responded, warning the U.S. is escalating towards a direct war with Russia. Steve Quayle warns we are on the verge of nuclear war, and the world is ignoring all of the signs. He joins us to discuss what we need to be aware of.