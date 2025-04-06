Coal plant in Germany demolished despite energy crisis - part 2

Coal plant in Germany demolished despite energy crisis

A coal power plant in Ibbenbueren, Westphalia, was blown up today.

First, the 100-meter boiler house collapsed, followed by a controlled demolition of the 125-meter cooling tower. Hundreds of people witnessed the collapse on-site.

Despite the ongoing energy crisis, the plant was prematurely closed in 2021 as part of the energy transition, even though it was still capable of operating.