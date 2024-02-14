House Impeaches DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - Votes 214-213

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The House has passed Bill # 863, voting 214 Yay and 213 Nay with both parties registering 2 NVs each. This is the second time in U.S. history that a cabinet secretary has been impeached since 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap stood trial. However, the two-thirds required majority was not reached and Belknap was acquitted.
pce wed16:07