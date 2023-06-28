BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
5th Seal Martyrs (Revelation 6) and the Martyrs of the Beast
Brenda Weltner
Brenda Weltner
23 views • 06/28/2023

The people who will become martyrs...are people you know...maybe even you. Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1309j8QKjXStbLhZ8BJRq4idWq8wrSgry/view?usp=share_link 6th Seal: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o Understanding 'time' in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4 The 'Hour of Trial':https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw 4 Horsemen: https://youtu.be/E0YdD1O_eZc To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc: Kenneth Sara PO Box 157 Waynesboro, Tn., 38485 Email: [email protected] Backup Email: [email protected] If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, or Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country. NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times: Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com

Keywords
christianitytribulationend timesmartyrseschatology5th seal
