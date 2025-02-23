Heroes are not born, they become.

This video shows a boy from the Moscow region who sees off our troops to the SMO zone. He is still too young, but he already understands: courage, honor, and loyalty are not just words.

Today, he looks at the military with admiration, and tomorrow, perhaps, he himself will become the one that others will look up to.

Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day!

On February 23, Russia celebrates the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland.

This date symbolizes respect for the nation's history and its heroes — often everyday individuals who demonstrated remarkable bravery. They did not hesitate to rise and defend the Fatherland when necessary. For over a century, this day has been celebrated in Russia under various names.

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a celebration of valor, devotion, and courage. On this occasion, people honor the heroes who lost their lives defending their country’s independence and recognize all men, regardless of age or profession, as they too may one day need to defend their homeland. It is a day to honor those who stand ready to protect the Motherland at any moment, as well as those who safeguard their homes and families from harm during peacetime.