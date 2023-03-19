© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
89 LAMED. Forever, O LORD, Your word is settled in heaven.
90 Your faithfulness endures to all generations; You established the earth, and it abides.
91 They continue this day according to Your ordinances, For all are Your servants.
92 Unless Your law had been my delight, I would then have perished in my affliction.
93 I will never forget Your precepts, For by them You have given me life.
94 I am Yours, save me; For I have sought Your precepts.
95 The wicked wait for me to destroy me, But I will consider Your testimonies.
96 I have seen the consummation of all perfection, But Your commandment is exceedingly broad.
(Ps. 119:89-96 NKJ)