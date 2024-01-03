Israeli Forces Raided the town Jabal Mukabir in occupied East Jerusalem - Violently Beat, Arrested and Harassed Palestinians

Israeli forces raided the town Jabal Mukabir in occupied East Jerusalem and violently beat and harassed Palestinians. They then went on to demolish a house in the neighborhood, as well as detain Palestinians in a mass arrest campaign.

Adding:

Now Israeli's wants to ethnically cleanse Palestinian's to the CONGO.

Israel is in talks with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other nations to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza, Zman Yisrael reported on Wednesday.

The news website quoted an unnamed source in the security cabinet as saying: “Congo will be willing to take in migrants, and we’re in talks with others.”

On Tuesday, Israel’s Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said the “Gaza problem is not just our problem” and that “the world should support humanitarian emigration”, according to Zman Yisrael’s political analyst Shalom Yerushalmi.

The report comes amid a push by Israeli officials for what they call “voluntary migration” of Palestinians out of Gaza, which experts say is a form of forced displacement.



