Joe Biden re-election almost impossible, says former White House press secretary

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has revealed why he thinks it’s unlikely for Joe Biden to win the 2024 US presidential election. “I think there’s two issues: number one, the polls are what they are in the battleground states. There’s eight states that this election is going to be decided on, and in every single one of them right now, Donald Trump beats Joe Biden,” Mr Spicer told Sky News host Steve Price. Mr Spincer went on to say that Joe Biden's other main issue was his age. “It’s not a number – it’s his mental acuity and his physical prowess,” he said. "Both are something that you cannot fix. “There's no campaign in the world that can fix it.”







