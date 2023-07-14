When SNIFFLING LEADS TO NIBBLES. Biden in Finland says goodbye to infant.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Finland: We apologize to the mother of this child for the behavior of this feeble senile old puppet.
Video surfaces of Joe Biden’s interaction with the children on the tarmac surfaced and it is shockingly creepy.
Joe Biden nibbled a little girl’s arm before sniffing her hair.
The child was terrified. This is not normal behavior!
https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1679853913086754817?s=20