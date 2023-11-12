Putin: I know who is guilty of unleashing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict! Putin, Russia (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Russian News at:-
https://youtu.be/ppc0S14FhkY?si=ujA4_twPYV2Iit2Q
31 Oct 2023 #GazaStrip #Ukraine #Putin
This is already obvious to everyone who benefits from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict!
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Security Council, the Government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies. At the meeting, issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the conflict around Ukraine were discussed.
You will help the channel if you subscribe, like, leave a comment and share this video on your social networks.
Thank you in advance!
#VladimirPutin#Putin#Russia#Ukraine#NATO#UnitedStates#2023
#Palestine#Israel#GazaStrip#Gaza