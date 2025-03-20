BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
💥 AMERICAN TITANIC WILL SINK! IS AMERICA ABOUT TO SINK?🌍🚢
End the global reset
80 followers
139 views • 6 months ago

The original Titanic sunk on April 14th 1912. about 60 days later came a total solar eclipse pretty close to the path that the Titanic was on. do we think the sinking of the Titanic might be a parallel that America is about to fall and sink as well? does the Bible have anything to say about this? Yes it does. I will only go over a couple little points in this one. but the signs around his right now are telling us that we are getting close to big things happening.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
