Special Military Operation, December 13th. Main points:

➡️Zelensky was cornered by an American journalist's question about Ukraine's chances of winning without new US assistance: he remained silent and shrugged, according to Bloomberg.

➡️The US will continue supplying weapons to Ukraine as long as possible, but without additional assistance, funds for the States will run out soon, stated Biden.

➡️Politico: Biden couldn't promise Zelensky future support. Another sign that the US president may not freely act on the global stage as he wishes.

➡️Authorities reported an air alert in Kiev and the region in the morning, with media reporting explosions in the Ukrainian capital.

➡️According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian paratroopers "Lancets" destroyed two tanks and a self-propelled artillery unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kleschevka.

➡️As reported by RIA Novosti, the commander of the anti-sabotage group of the Russian Armed Forces stated that Russian units defending the shore of the Kakhovka reservoir near the Zaporozhye NPP regularly thwart attempts by Ukrainian saboteurs.

➡️The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukrainian forces lost over 600 servicemen on all fronts in the line of contact within a day. Russian units destroyed 11 Ukronian armored vehicles, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, as well as 11 Ukrainian howitzers. Russian aviation, drones, and missile troops struck at AFU positions in 118 areas.