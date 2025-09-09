BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Americas Last Line Of Defense With Special Guest Sheriff Richard Mack #SheriffMack #CSPOA
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 week ago

In this powerful episode, Evangelical Press Association Members David Paxton and JD Williams welcome Sheriff Richard Mack. Of the CSPOA, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (www.cspoa.org).


This is the man who stood up to the federal government and won a historic Supreme Court case defending the 10th Amendment and the office of sheriff.


Sheriff Mack shares why constitutional sheriffs remain America’s last line of defense, how local authority can keep deportations peaceful and effective, and why the federal government relentlessly attacks sheriffs who uphold their oath.


We also dive into a bold to-do list for President Trump’s return: defunding Planned Parenthood, abolishing the IRS and Federal Reserve, and restoring power back to “We the People.”


Sheriff Mack introduces the Constitutional Sheriffs & Peace Officers Association (CSPOA), a movement uniting citizens, sheriffs, and leaders to take America back at the county level—peacefully but firmly.

Linking modern events to biblical prophecy, we explore how globalists are pushing toward a one-world system, while God raises up local defenders of liberty.


This is a show about courage, conviction, and the fight for freedom in the last days.


Learn more anytime at www.lastchristian.net/

Keywords
constitutional sheriffscspoatrump agendasheriff richard mackabolish irsconstitutional authoritylocal law enforcementconstitutional sheriffs and peace officers associationsheriff mack interviewsheriffs against tyrannysheriffs supreme court casemack printz v us10th amendment victoryabortion defund planned parenthoodabolish federal reserveborder security deportation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy