Soul and Spirit - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

The soul weighs 21 grams. Prayer boosts dopamine. Meditation improves long-term health by boosting serotonin and dopamine. There are consequences to spiritual laziness. Holistic living is a daily dialogue between your choices, God, and your vitality. Will you engage? It's time, and the Dopamine Revolution Podcast is your catapult. Enjoy!

Get the book "The Dopamine Revolution" https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38QZXDK?ref_=pe_93986420_774957520







