The Dumb Cool Weird Podcast by Wes Walker and Nick Zervas. Entertainment and Costa Rica - Richard Blank

It is a podcast that covers old movies from the 20th century that are funny and ridiculous. We cover what is dumb, cool, and weird about each movie. We are raw and don't show mercy!! A podcast that covers everything and anything Dumb, Cool, and Weird. A little something for everybody!





DCW Podcast Episode 39





https://youtu.be/gl1GGAlwVZY





Nick Zervas

Nick is a guy who loves sidewalk slammers and talking serious smack





Wes Walker

Wes is a filmmaker from Atlanta and a guy who loves to do some ill-ass stuff.









W.L. Walker

Learn more about local Atlanta Filmmaker W.L. Walker and his unique style of film-making. Retro-inspired and creatively made.











