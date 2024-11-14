Watch Out For Deception-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 13 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judas' Spiral Down Progresses Until His Spiritual Awakening Realizing He Betrayed the Innocent Blood. Between Gnosticism, Low Christology, and Modern Internet; There is an Overload of Information Available That Has Every Kind of Deviation Set to Cause Doubt and Unbelief in Our God and His Infallible Word. Let Your Trust in the King James Bible Dispel the Tumult of Confusion.