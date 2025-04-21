3rd Temple, Red Heifer & Trump's 2025 Plans!

Prophecy is speeding up in 2025! Let's analyze the progress. 1. King Trump Instigating via tariffs. 2. The Western world (70 Nations) are capitulating to King Trump. This should produce a brief timeframe of US prosperity, but it’ll crash the world’s economies per David Wilkerson. 3. This week Eric Schmidt predicted AI Singularity by 2031. Dystopian Skynet 2031 per Rev. 17. 4. Pope Francis died on Easter Sunday! 5. Many of the recent odd attacks are related to increased Satanism and witchcraft. The top worldwide witches will convene during a full moon exactly betwixt the Blood Red Moons on June 11, 2025 per Rev. 13:7-10. 6. Fears are increasing over a solar flare causing our grids to fail. Ben Davidson and researchers are announcing tomorrow that the pole flip issues are increasing. The 2040 pole flip timeline will drop by almost a decade to 2031-2033 per Isaiah 24. 7. Faith and prayer in Israel are increasing. Desire for prayers and control of the Temple Mount are increasing per Rev. 11. On May 1, 2025, we'll interview Rabbi Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz about the potential Red Heifer offering and plans for a 3rd Temple. Be blessed!