WHOA! 1968 Black Mirror: tracker implants, kill-switches, psyops, AI, fake news, global warming...

One of the characters even resembles young Klaus Schwab too much. This was aired in 1968 by BBC, UK, part of the Thirty Minute Theatre TV series (1965-1973), episode titled The News-Benders. A dramatization of a fiction story eerily resembling our age and our perspectives today. I remind you that the hype in the 1970's-1980's was all about a coming Little Ice-Age.
