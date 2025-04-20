BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Soyuz MS-26 Crew Returns to Earth After 7 Months in Space
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
86 views • 5 months ago

Soyuz MS-26 Crew Returns to Earth After Seven Months in Space

The crew of Russia’s Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft has safely returned to Earth after spending more than seven months aboard the International Space Station. Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner, along with American astronaut Donald Pettit, completed their long-duration mission focused on scientific work in orbit.

"The first thing I want to say upon returning to Earth: today is April 20, Easter. Christ is Risen! I want to thank everyone who supported us throughout the mission," Ovchinin said after landing.

According to Roscosmos, the landing went smoothly and took place 147 kilometers from the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan. The returning crew was replaced on April 8 by a new team: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky, along with NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim, who will continue research aboard the ISS.

russia ukraine
