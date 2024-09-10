Decree of the King Concerning Mutilation

Decree issued Month 1, Day 7, in Year 1 of Our King. (Sept. 9/24)

The Kingdom Age has officially begun with the establishment of the Creation Calendar for the people of God.

For more information and to receive a copy of the calendar, please visit Return to Eden Ministry. https://youtu.be/76to7cFmxDs?si=Qn3QgYW6fkw76OZF