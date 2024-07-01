© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran is Replacing Their Current G-3s and AK-47s with Their Domestic Masaf Rifles and AK-103s
Iran has begun replacing the vintage G-3 and AK-47 rifles in its Armed Forces with domestically designed Masaf rifles (video) and licensed-produced AK-103s.
