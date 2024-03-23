Israel Testing Robot Dogs In Gaza

Did you know that Israel has been using Gaza as a testing ground for robot dogs?

These highly mobile, agile and semi-automated robotic dogs are worth 165,000 dollars each and have: multiple sensors that helps them recognise objects and people in low light or at night, laser radar allow 3d mapping of their surrounding, operate below and above rubble, walk through deep puddles, over bricks, sand and even float.

According to ghost robotics the purpose of the 'robodog' is to keep ‘warfighters, workers and K9s out of harm’s way.’

But what about the robotic dogs' targets, does it keep them out of harm's way?

