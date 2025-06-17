Regime Change War In Iran Has Began

The Israeli attack on Iran which began as a limited operation meant to cripple the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic is slowly shifting towards another regime change war, aided by the United States.

Israel’s opening strikes on June 13 dealt a blow to Iran, with key nuclear facilities, including the Natanz uranium enrichment plant getting hit, and some 30 senior military commanders and prominent sonnets being assassinated. Still, the strikes carried out by the Israeli Defense Forces and the Mossad spy agency, failed to break the will of Tehran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps kicked off Operation True Promise 3 late on June 13, launching two waves of strikes against Israel with some 150 ballistic missiles. More than 60 people were wounded in the central city of Tel Aviv and the wider Gush Dan area.

On June 14, Iran intensified its missile strikes, killing five people and injuring more than 20 others in northern Israel. Damage was also reported at a refinery near the port city of Haifa.

The Islamic Republic launched several additional missile strikes on June 15. The central cities of Bat Yam and Rehovot were badly hit. 11 people were killed, one went missing and over 200 were wounded.

On the very same day, an Israeli strike on the Iranian capital, Tehran, killed IRGC intelligence chief Brig. Gen. Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, General Hassan Mohaqiq.

On June 16, a fresh series of Iranian missile strikes targeted Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as the Israeli central cities. Eight people were killed and more than 280 others were wounded. Later in the day, Israeli strikes hit the headquarters of Iran’s state TV, killing three workers.

Additional strikes were launched early on June 17. The Mossad headquarters and other intelligence facilities near Tel Aviv were reportedly hit.

On the same day, the IDF announced the assassination of Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, head of Iran’s Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

While Israel took some heavy losses as a result of Iran’s retaliatory strikes, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be planning to escalate the attack on the Islamic Republic with support from the U.S.

Between June 15 and 16, the U.S. deployed dozens of aerial tankers in Europe, possibly preparing to join the attack on Iran with full-force.

Israel has repeatedly requested the help of the U.S., citing the need for heavy bombers to destroy some of Iran’s most fortified nuclear facilities, like the Fordow underground uranium enrichment plant. However, the scale of the U.S. recent deployments indicate that the real target is to overthrow the Islamic government in Iran.

While President Donald Trump repeatedly said in recent days that he favors a nuclear deal with Iran, these statements may be nothing more than deception.

https://southfront.press/regime-change-war-in-iran/