Front Edge — Russia vs. USA on the field map (pre-alpha build gameplay)

I got the opportunity to try Front Edge — new game by Cats Who Play (famous for Syrian Warfare and released this year Terminator: Dark Fate — Defiance). Like their previous projects, this is RTS with an ultra high level of realism. This time it's in the setting of a modern global war.The game is at very early stage of development, I'm talking about pre-alpha build. So far, there's not much content: multiplayer, two maps, two sides (Russia and USA), each with approximately the same set of units. Only the basic mechanics work, but this is enough to dwell deep into micro-management.

In this video you can see a short part of the battle of Russian Army against US Army on the field map.



