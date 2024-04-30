BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Front Edge — Russia vs. USA on the field map (pre-alpha build gameplay)
Anchored Stories
20 views • 12 months ago

I got the opportunity to try Front Edge — new game by Cats Who Play (famous for Syrian Warfare and released this year Terminator: Dark Fate — Defiance). Like their previous projects, this is RTS with an ultra high level of realism. This time it's in the setting of a modern global war.The game is at very early stage of development, I'm talking about pre-alpha build. So far, there's not much content: multiplayer, two maps, two sides (Russia and USA), each with approximately the same set of units. Only the basic mechanics work, but this is enough to dwell deep into micro-management.

In this video you can see a short part of the battle of Russian Army against US Army on the field map.

-----

My Telegram: https://t.me/AnchoredStories

Disclaimer: This video was originally uploaded to my Telegram channel when the YouTube channel was banned.

russiawarunited statescombatstrategyfieldgameplaymodern warrtsrealismpre-alphacats who play
