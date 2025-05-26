BrightLearn - New Foods For Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods by Selene Yeager

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast episode explores the groundbreaking insights from Selene Yeager’s book "New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods," highlighting how phytonutrients like quercetin (in apples), lycopene (in tomatoes), and allicin (in garlic) act as powerful disease-fighting compounds, with research-backed benefits for heart health, cancer prevention, and aging—revealing food as potent medicine when paired wisely and prepared correctly.
