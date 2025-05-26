BrightLearn - New Foods For Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods by Selene Yeager

This podcast episode explores the groundbreaking insights from Selene Yeager’s book "New Foods for Healing: Capture the Powerful Cures of More Than 100 Common Foods," highlighting how phytonutrients like quercetin (in apples), lycopene (in tomatoes), and allicin (in garlic) act as powerful disease-fighting compounds, with research-backed benefits for heart health, cancer prevention, and aging—revealing food as potent medicine when paired wisely and prepared correctly.





