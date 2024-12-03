RT News - December 3 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 3, 2024
rt.com
Syria cracks down on a major terrorist offensive in its northern provinces with Russian aviation helping to eliminate 100 militants. The US denies giving support to terrorist groups in Syria, despite providing millions of dollars for what they call freedom fighters during a civil war in the last decade. Lebanon accuses Israel of breaching the ceasefire at least 54 times in the span of one week. Tensions flare as the latest IDF strike kills 11 people. Mayhem on the streets of Tbilisi as rioters look to topple Parliament, the Georgian president calls for students to join pro-EU protesters who lay siege to the city.