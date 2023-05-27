BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGHT SHADOWS 05262023 -- The Strong Delusion in the Bible is tied to THE ARRIVAL. John Vandeventer Joins
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
220 followers
474 views • 05/27/2023

Tonight we have guest John Vandeventer with us to talk about paranormal sightings and activity as the "acclimation project" of the NSA/CIA moves into high gear just before the arrival. Is the solar activity a precursor to the KILL SHOT and also the New Age ascension concepts to a "higher" plain of existence? The STRONG DELUSION of the Bible clearly is tied to THE ARRIVAL and the "removal" of the Christian Church. The New Age of course, reverses this and says the "removal" or "vanishing" of people is because they were unable to "evolve" to the next evolutionary step to Godhood status which is the strong delusion for Christ rejection and more in this round-table discussion with John, Larry and Stewart,,,

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI  54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!!  Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Keywords
relicsstewartbestjohnvandeventerthearrivallarrywtaylorstrongdelusion
