Trump hush money trial: No verdict after day of deliberations

The criminal hush money trial against former President Donald Trump began Wednesday with Judge Juan Merchan explaining to jurors the legal ins and outs that each of them needs to consider before reaching a verdict. Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi, jury consultant Richard Gabriel and defense attorney Mark Geragos join NewsNation host Chris Cuomo to discuss.
