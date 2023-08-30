Jessica Sutta's Courageous Journey "Censored Vaccine Injuries" - EP.208 [MIRROR]

✝️ The Alpha Warrior Show ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3d0egq-jessica-suttas-courageous-journey-censored-vaccine-injuries-ep.208.html



SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:



LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE SAVINGS FROM INFLATION AND AN IRRESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT, WITH GOLD AND SILVER (#SPONSOR). https://alphalikesgold.com

Once you complete the form, you’ll receive a call from a specialist within 15 minutes (during business hours)-But there’s more! After completing the form you’ll receive a THANK YOU email, once you receive that email, if you call them before they call you at the number on the email- YOU WILL GET A FREE 1oz PURE SILVER RONALD REAGAN COIN.

BUY YOUR ALPHA GEAR AT: https://thealphawarriorshow.tv/collections/all

SUMMARY:

Prepare for a heartfelt and emotional episode of "The AlphaWarrior Show" as host Alpha engages in a touching conversation with former pop star Jessica Sutta, renowned for her role in the iconic pop group "PUSSYCAT DOLLS." Their conversation takes us from the dazzling heights of Hollywood stardom to the depths of Jessica's personal struggle, as she shares her journey of fighting for her life following an adverse injury from the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this deeply moving episode, Jessica opens up about the challenges she's faced, not only in dealing with her health crisis but also in confronting the gaslighting and cancel culture that often silences those suffering from vaccine injuries. Her courage to address these issues comes at a pivotal time, with President Biden seeking funding for vaccines and the specter of a new COVID variant looming, bringing the possibility of lockdowns back into the headlines.

Join us for this touching conversation, filled with raw emotion and genuine humanity, as Alpha and Jessica tackle the unspoken battles faced by vaccine injury survivors. Together, they shed light on the strength it takes to persevere in the face of adversity and to speak out against social fears. This episode is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a call for hope and understanding in these uncertain times.

Follow and Support Jessica on Twitter Here: https://twitter.com/JSutta

Dr. Ardis Website: https://thedrardisshow.com USE PROMO CODE: ALPHA

EXCLUSIVE FREE SCREENING PASSES "DISEASE IN REVERSE" Here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57&b=7a24afe6

HEALTH SECRET - NEW HOPE SERIES:

Link for Alpha's Audience: https://autoimmuneseries.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57

MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777

MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):

Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA

https://www.mypillow.com/alpha

Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA

DR. ZELENKO PROTOCOL:

https://zstacklife.com/ALPHA

GRAITHCARE “YOUR INDEPENDENT PATIENT ADVOCATE”

Watch Episode#50 for complete details

https://graithcare.com and Referred By Code: AlphaWarrior

PATREON:

https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

https://react19.org

https://twitter.com/React19org

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JSutta

IG: https://www.instagram.com/iamjessicasutta/

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv

TWITTER MAIN: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx

TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/alphawarriorinc

TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod

TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@AlphaWarrior

GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/alphawarrior

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow

DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv

Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna