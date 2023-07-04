BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cory Gray, Serge Darosa Kingdom Round Table , July 3rd 2023
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
21 views • 07/04/2023

#17 - Discerning And Dealing With Wolves In Sheep Clothing!Make sure to check out my book https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch “Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God’s Kings” available on Amazon

Then connect to my list for updates here https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Download all the past podcasts audios here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Check out my other rumble channel (new video version of the podcast "Kingdom Business Lifestyle" - https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle

Tonight's Topic: Because of political correctness, and weak mindsets, the church has been letting wolves in and actually permitting them to preach. Then when the ministers expose or rebuke the wolves many believers say "that was mean" or "how dare he be like that toward that person." They don't realize that pastors and leaders in the body of Christ are, in a big part, PROTECTORS. Tonight you will learn tips for discerning wolves and how to deal with them. How to shut them down, and even convert them in many cases!


Join the family and learn some skills today to get off grid! https://theoffgridlifestyle.com


Learn how to install your own solar systems with my personal hands on training https://solarprepped.com


Learn one of the major keys to the success I have seen in my life – the power of IMAGINATION visit https://learntoimaginate.com


And don't forget every Monday 7pm CST LIVE "The Kingdom Round Table" live Bible discussions at https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


Places to follow:

Podcast: Search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray”

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle

FB: https://www.facebook.com/mentallycaptivated

Twitter: @CoryDGray888

Gab: @plantman888

Gab TV: search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kingdombiz


To support the broadcast the most important thing is to get my book and check out one of my courses https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


You can reach out to me at [email protected] I love to hear from you all!


Cory Gray

“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

Keywords
viraleducationchristianitykingdom of godkingspriestsjesus godkingdom messagekingdom round table
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy