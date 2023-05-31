'A lot to come out': Lead investigator provides major update on Natalee Holloway case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLLOWAY UPDATE: FBI lead investigator in the Natalee Holloway case Tom Fuentes joins Greta Van Susteren to discuss the latest on the case since the teen's 2005 disappearance.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html