LONDON MAYOR SAYS CITY IS SAFEST IN THE WORLD

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan whom has destroyed the City of London England, has now stated that London is the safest city in the world, even though crime is up 6000% since he and his brother and took over the city.

It is a city that is falling apart fast and his lies will put many lives in danger. However, nobody's removing this guy from office which is the part that blows my mind the most.

www.freedomreport.ca