SICKNESS & DISEASE ARE NOT FROM OUR JEHOVAH RAPHA 1, Job 1:21; Psalm 103:1-4; John 14:9; Colossians 1:12-15; Hebrews 12:8; 20250719

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Some churches contend that our JEHOVAH RAPHA, our Healer permits sicknesses and troubles to come upon His people, as a form of chastisement, and that He does this supposedly for their spiritual good. They carry this further, by contending that the more JEHOVAH loves us, the more drastically He will deal with us, by permitting severe sicknesses, sorrows, and troubles to befall us.

But, it is inconceivable that JEHOVAH RAPHA, our Healer would deal drastically with His people by this means. On the other hand, because of His loving and compassionate nature, He would deal with His people in a manner that would be most tender, loving, and merciful, being careful that no work of Satan would ever touch them, as far as He could prevent it.

We must remember that we were kidnapped from our Heavenly Father’s house by a ruthless enemy, who was determined to bring trouble and ruin to us in this life, and then to bring us to eternal ruin and disaster, by taking us to the Lake of Fire with him.

This act of kidnapping took place when Adam and Even sinned in the Garden of Eden, by listening to Satan, who used the serpent as his mouth-piece. By flatly contradicting the statements JEHOVAH made to them, Satan enticed them to accept his advice. This amounted to sin and rebellion in the sight of our Heavenly Father; for they deliberately disobeyed His plain commands, and refused to believe His Word.





