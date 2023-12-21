2 Guys Drinking Coffee Special Election 2024 Episode

Anyone that was paying attention, if they were being honest, would have to admit that the 2020 presidential election was wrought with fraud. It happened in every swing state and our own state of Pennsylvania was among the worst offenders. The then communist governor, Tom Wolf and his accomplices AG Shapiro and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, conspired to pull off one of the most egregious violations of public trust in Pennsylvania history.

Not only did they change the voting rules mid-stream (contrary to the PA constitution), but they also blocked every attempt to stop them and or investigate it by taking everything to the 5-2 Democrat PA Supreme Court that upheld their illegal activities.

There are other examples in states such as Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and elsewhere.

We saw many of the same irregularities in the 2022 mid term election in Pennsylvania when socialist Josh Shapiro won the governor’s seat. His opponent, Doug Mastriano, was in the lead at the polls and just like that, all the fraudulent mail-in ballots were counted to put Shapiro over the top.

We now arrive at the door of 2024 where we will be facing another election season where little has been done by our state governments to prevent the same thing from happening again. Even though we can’t count on the corrupt government enterprises, groups of citizens have been working diligently to prevent this from happening again. One of those groups is the New York Citizens Audit. The efforts by this group have gained attention across the country for what they have been able to uncover.

Now they are working with other groups in states across the country to form a coalition called United Sovereign Americans to help secure the voting process moving forward.

We will be talking to a group of individuals directly involved with the effort to secure the elections in 2024 and moving forward.

We have been invited to broadcast this special remote podcast from Lottsville Milling Company in Lottsville, PA.

