How is that Job, who was a contemporary of with Abraham, knew his Redeemer lived and that He will give eternal life? Where did Job get this confidence? Pastor John quotes select verses from the First Book of Enoch to show how the ancient world had more knowledge about the coming Messiah than most Christians today.

Moses quoted the Books of Enoch, so did Jesus and even the apostle Jude. Enoch gave us insight on how people lived before the flood, along with a strong Messianic teaching that gave great hope to the people who loved God at that time. The promise of a Messiah was given to Adam and Eve but it was thousands of years later that the great rescue operation finally began when John the Baptist announced His arrival.

Jesus told the people that He was the Redeemer and Messiah and that He had a plan for men to be saved from their sins. This message will give you a solid biblical understanding of what Jesus is all about and what He expects of His followers.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1250.pdf

Working With God Part 2: The Great Rescue Operation

RLJ-1250 -- AUGUST 8, 2010

