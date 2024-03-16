BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
An Int'l Poll Watcher in Kherson Region - a lawyer & Int'l Relations Specialist, from the Rep. of Chile - Russian Presidential Election - People Eager to Vote
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
18 views • 03/16/2024

An international observer from the Republic of Chile highly appreciated the course of the Russian presidential election

◾️ Javier Pineda, a lawyer and international relations specialist, who observes the election process in Kherson region, noted that people were eagerly anticipating the elections as they arrived at the polling station before it opened.

- That is an interesting thing, because we think that with the general scenario of the military operation, which more complicate participating in the election. But we see that the people are participating in the process, as in other electoral processes.

Here's an article to read more...

The Covert Campaign Against Russian Elections, Unraveling Web of Disinformation, Provocation, and Cyber Intrigue

https://clearstory.news/2024/03/15/allegations-of-interference-and-destabilization-in-the-russian-presidential-election-by-western-nations/


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
Related videos
More from Brighteon
