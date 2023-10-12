Destruction of Gaza's Housing Continues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of Gaza's housing stock continues.
A United Nations official called the suffering of people in Gaza on Thursday “absolutely horrible,” as Israel continues to bomb the densly population area.
➡️Over 2,500 homes have been destroyed in Gaza, and approximately 23,000 are so damaged that they are uninhabitable.
➡️More than 338,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Gaza since the escalation began, according to the United Nations.