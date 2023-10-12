Destruction of Gaza's Housing Continues

Destruction of Gaza's housing stock continues.

A United Nations official called the suffering of people in Gaza on Thursday “absolutely horrible,” as Israel continues to bomb the densly population area.

➡️Over 2,500 homes have been destroyed in Gaza, and approximately 23,000 are so damaged that they are uninhabitable.

➡️More than 338,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Gaza since the escalation began, according to the United Nations.



