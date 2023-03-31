Image of God versus the image of the beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 28, 2023.
In this video presentation, I’m comparing being made in the likeness and in the image of God, physically and spiritually, versus the image of the beast.
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at