The Fight Now Is Good & Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Apologies? They Want More Of This!
* This is a Manichean good vs. evil fight.
* These people would physically hurt you if they could.
* They want your God-given rights taken away.
* They don’t care if you take them seriously or not.
* Tyrants care about hierarchy, not hypocrisy.
* They will do anything to aggregate power.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 18 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2ohbe6-disturbing-fbi-video-surfaces-ep.-2014-05182023.html